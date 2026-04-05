Unauthorized Drone Seized At HSIA VIP Area

Dhaka: Authorities have seized an unauthorized drone in the VIP area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after detecting an attempt to operate it without prior approval.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 4, at around 8:37 pm when a drone was spotted being used to capture video footage in front of the VIP Pole Gate during the arrival of players for the SAFF Championship. Security personnel promptly intervened and confiscated the device on the spot, read a press release from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

The seized drone has been identified as a DJI Mavic 4 Pro. Preliminary investigation revealed the drone was being flown without prior authorization from CAAB in violation of existing aviation regulations.

According to the“Drone Registration and Operation Policy 2020,” airport areas are designated as“red zones,” where drone operations are strictly prohibited without special permission from the relevant authorities.

Airport officials said that necessary legal action will be taken against such unauthorized activities to ensure overall security.

They also urged the public to strictly comply with regulations while operating drones, particularly in sensitive areas such as airports.

K