US-Iran Dramatic Firefight As Israel Ally Searches For Missing Pilot In Isfahan Watch Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A dramatic firefight video involving US and Iranian forces has surfaced on the heels of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claim that a US aircraft searching for the crew member of a missing American fighter jet had been destroyed in Isfahan.

The caption to the video states,“US-IRAN DEAFENING FIREFIGHT WHERE F-15 PILOT SHELTERS - REPORTS.” The viral video given below depicts a fierce firefight between US and Iranian forces over an F-15 pilot taking shelter amidst the West Asia conflict.

| US-Iran war LIVE: Five killed in American strikes during rescue ops to find miss

"An American enemy aircraft that was searching for the pilot of a downed fighter jet was destroyed by the fighters of Islam in the southern region of Isfahan," IRGC was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Iran's Fars news agency reported that the destroyed US plane was a C-130 class aircraft which was“refuelling the evil invaders". A police commando unit called the Faraj Rangers executed the operation.

| RBI may hold rates steady in first policy since West Asia conflict: SBI Report Donald Trump shares update on F-15 pilot search operation

US President Donald Trump on Sunday morning issued a statement on his on social media platform Truth Social announcing that the second crew member from the American fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was“SAFE and SOUND.”

The post states,“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”

| Trump's claims of victory clash with Iran war's gritty reality

Dropping recovered pilot's health update, Trump said,“He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.” According to Trump, the US authorities didn't confirm the rescue of the first aviator from the F-15 fighter jet that was shot down in Iran on Friday“because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation.”

He celebrated this achievement as he hailed the efforts of rescued pilot and called him“brave Warrior” who“was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour.”

Asserting military prowess of the US, he added,“This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!”

On Saturday, Donald Trump urged Iran to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz as he issued a“48-hour” ultimatum.