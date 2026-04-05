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Drone Strikes Hit Kuwait's Power Plants, Government Headquarters
(MENAFN) Kuwait woke to crisis early Sunday as a wave of hostile drone attacks tore through several of the country's most vital infrastructure sites and a key government complex, officials confirmed, with significant material damage reported but no loss of life.
The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy disclosed in a statement posted to social media platform X that two power generation and water desalination facilities were directly targeted in the strikes, forcing the shutdown of two generation units and leaving both plants with severe structural damage.
In a separate development, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed that a drone strike triggered a fire at its headquarters building in the Shuwaikh area, further compounding the scale of the assault on the country's energy sector.
The attacks did not stop there. The Ministry of Finance announced that the Ministries Complex in the capital had also been hit in what it characterized as a "hostile drone attack," leaving the building with considerable material damage. Government services at the complex were suspended for the day, with operations shifted to online channels and all in-person visits brought to an immediate halt.
The strikes arrive against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional instability, set in motion by joint U.S.-Israeli air offensives against Iran beginning February 28. In the weeks since, Iran and its regional allies have launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East, while also striking civilian infrastructure and energy assets throughout Gulf states.
The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy disclosed in a statement posted to social media platform X that two power generation and water desalination facilities were directly targeted in the strikes, forcing the shutdown of two generation units and leaving both plants with severe structural damage.
In a separate development, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed that a drone strike triggered a fire at its headquarters building in the Shuwaikh area, further compounding the scale of the assault on the country's energy sector.
The attacks did not stop there. The Ministry of Finance announced that the Ministries Complex in the capital had also been hit in what it characterized as a "hostile drone attack," leaving the building with considerable material damage. Government services at the complex were suspended for the day, with operations shifted to online channels and all in-person visits brought to an immediate halt.
The strikes arrive against a backdrop of sharply escalating regional instability, set in motion by joint U.S.-Israeli air offensives against Iran beginning February 28. In the weeks since, Iran and its regional allies have launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East, while also striking civilian infrastructure and energy assets throughout Gulf states.
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