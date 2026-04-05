Emirates Continues Upcycled School Bag Distribution Programme

Dubai: Emirates has donated 100 limited-edition school backpacks from its 'Aircrafted by Emirates' collection to students supported by the Association des Parents d'Enfants Inadaptés de l'Île Maurice (APEIM), reinforcing the airline's commitment to education and community development in Mauritius.

The school bags were filled with essential learning supplies, including pencils, notebooks, storybooks, and drawing materials, providing students with tools to support their academic journey.

This donation is part of the 'Aircrafted by Emirates' initiative, through which the airline repurposes materials from its aircraft interiors-such as fabric from its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleets. These treated seat fabrics are carefully handcrafted by Emirates Engineering in Dubai into durable backpacks. The initiative has already delivered donations to schools and community organisations supporting children across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

APEIM is one of Mauritius's leading organisations dedicated to supporting children and young people with intellectual disabilities. Through specialised education, therapy, and vocational programmes, it helps develop essential life skills, build confidence, and promote greater inclusion in society.

-N