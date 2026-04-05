Quote Of The Day: Anne Frank's Words Of Wisdom On One's Character - 'Parents Can Only Give Good Advice, But....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Holocaust victim Anne Frank believed that parents can guide and advise their children, but ultimately, individuals are responsible for shaping their own character.

Quote of the day: Anne Frank's words of wisdom on one's character:“Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person's character lies in their own hands.”

According to German-born Jewish diarist who documented her life in hiding during the German occupation of the Netherlands, parents can provide guidance, but it is up to each person to ultimately define their own character.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany

Born in 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany, Anne Frank was over four years old when her family moved to Amsterdam. The shift in residence happened after Germany elected Nazi Party's Adolf Hitler to govern the country.

Anne Frank was born in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1929. In 1934, when she was four and a half, Frank and her family moved to Amsterdam after Adolf Hitler of the Nazi Party was elected to govern Germany. The situation in Netherlands worsened by 1940s as her family was trapped in Amsterdam due to Germany's occupation.

In 1941, Anne Frank lost her German citizenship and could never became a Dutch citizen despite spending most of her life in the Netherlands and being a de facto Dutch national. In the wake of increasing persecution of the Jewish population, her family went into hiding in 1942 until being finally discovered by the Gestapo, on 4 August 1944. It is believed that Anne Frank died in March 1945 while at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Her book titled, 'The Diary of a Young Girl' was published after her death by her father, Otto Frank, who was the only Holocaust survivor in the family. Translated in more than 70 languages, it was originally published under the Dutch title“Het Achterhuis. Dagboekbrieven 14 Juni 1942 – 1 Augustus 1944.”

“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” “It's really a wonder that I haven't dropped all my ideals, because they seem so absurd and impossible to carry out. Yet I keep them, because in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.” “Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.” “I can shake off everything as I write; my sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn.” “I've found that there is always some beauty left -- in nature, sunshine, freedom, in yourself; these can all help you." “No one has ever become poor by giving.” “I don't think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains.” “Because paper has more patience than people." “Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness.” “People can tell you to keep your mouth shut, but that doesn't stop you from having your own opinion.” “Whoever is happy will make others happy.” “In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit.” “Where there's hope, there's life. It fills us with fresh courage and makes us strong again.”

Top quotes by Anne Frank