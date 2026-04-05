Hungary, Slovakia To Urge EU To Lift Curbs On Russian Oil And Gas

Hungary and Slovakia will ask the European Union to lift restrictions on Russian oil and gas imports, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, as both countries warned of rising energy risks in Europe.

Russian state news agency TASS reported Saturday that Orban made the remarks after talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, saying the two countries want urgent action to prevent energy shortages and further price increases.

Orban called on Brussels to immediately suspend sanctions on Russian energy and also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline, which has been a key route for supplies to Central Europe.

He said Europe faces a real threat of energy shortages and must move quickly to secure oil and gas supplies from all available sources if it wants to avoid deeper disruption.

Slovakia's Fico echoed that position, saying the EU should restore dialogue with Russia and create conditions for member states to access missing oil and gas supplies, including from Russian sources.

Hungary and Slovakia have remained outliers within the EU by maintaining closer ties with Moscow and continuing to rely more heavily on Russian energy than most other member states. Reuters has reported that they are now the only EU countries still officially importing Russian oil under exemptions.

The issue has gained urgency as energy markets remain under pressure from the wider regional conflict and earlier disruptions to the Druzhba pipeline, which have already strained supplies to both countries.

The latest push by Budapest and Bratislava is likely to deepen divisions inside the EU, where most member states remain committed to cutting dependence on Russian energy despite mounting price and supply pressures.