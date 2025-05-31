403
PSG Win Champions League For First Time Against Inter-Milan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The French club Paris Saint-Germain won their first Champions League title with a 5-0 demolition of Italian Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday.
The biggest winning margin in the final of the competition dating back to 1956, and sealed a treble after already winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.
Achraf Hakimi's 12th-minute opener against his former club and two goals from 19-year-old forward Desire Doue, who became the first teenager to score twice in a final, has put PSG in firm control before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu capped the French champions' historic victory. (end)
