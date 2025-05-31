Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PSG Win Champions League For First Time Against Inter-Milan


2025-05-31 07:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The French club Paris Saint-Germain won their first Champions League title with a 5-0 demolition of Italian Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday.
The biggest winning margin in the final of the competition dating back to 1956, and sealed a treble after already winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.
Achraf Hakimi's 12th-minute opener against his former club and two goals from 19-year-old forward Desire Doue, who became the first teenager to score twice in a final, has put PSG in firm control before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Senny Mayulu capped the French champions' historic victory. (end)
mb


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109619996

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search