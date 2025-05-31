Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition Concludes With Commitment To Empowering Farmers And Driving Entrepreneurship For Sustainable Agriculture

The sessions highlighted accelerating entrepreneurship in the agriculture, financing projects and supporting local products.

The Conference emphasised investing in innovative agricultural projects and turning them into viable businesses.

Al Ain, May 2025 – The inaugural Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition concluded with a firm restatement of the important role of innovation and entrepreneurship in strengthening the agricultural sector and empowering farmers to contribute to the UAE's sustainable food security. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the event took place at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 28 to 31 May 2025. The event witnessed wide participation from Emirati farmers, federal and government entities in agriculture, as well as youth, academics, innovators, entrepreneurs and the community.

The final day of the event featured specialised panel discussions addressing the importance of strong national and international partnerships in supporting Emirati farmers, enhancing the sustainable agriculture ecosystem in the UAE, and empowering farmers through agricultural guidance programmes.

During the opening ceremony, Her Excellency Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director at Emirates Growth Fund Vice Chairperson at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), emphasised that the inaugural edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition is a national event that recognises agriculture as a pathway to growth, a means of empowerment, and a key driver of the economy. Her Excellency noted that the event is inspired by the vision of the nation's wise leadership, which regards the agricultural sector as a fundamental pillar of national security and a sustainable economy. It further underscores the importance of elevating agriculture as a national priority and a genuine economic opportunity.

Her Excellency said:“At the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, we are witnessing a new generation of Emiratis who do not wait for opportunities but create them. They are investing in smart agricultural technologies that will shape the future of the sector. In this spirit, the Emirates Growth Fund was established, with support from the Emirates Development Bank (EDB), to empower innovative national companies in agriculture and food security. The Fund provides flexible investments while allowing the entrepreneurs to manage their projects independently, as our role is to empower, not to control.”

HE Al Midfa emphasised that achieving lasting success relies on true collaboration among farmers, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. This collective effort is essential for turning investments in agriculture into investments for the nation and future generations, thereby strengthening food security and advancing economic and environmental sustainability

A session titled Entrepreneurship in the Agricultural Sector – Challenges and Opportunities explored key areas for boosting entrepreneurship in agriculture. During the panel discussions, participants focused on topics such as financing agricultural projects and supporting local products to improve their standing in both domestic and international markets. The panels also addressed challenges and opportunities, the importance of investing in innovative and entrepreneurial ideas, and how to turn those ideas into bankable projects. The session was moderated by Mr. Manea Ahmed Alkaabi, CEO of Emirates Beekeepers Company and Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council.

The session explored mechanisms to support sustainable projects and promote investment in the agricultural sector. The speakers included Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre; Shaker Fareed Zainal, Chief Business Officer of the Emirates Development Bank (EDB); Her Excellency Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); and Dr. Fuzan Alkhalidi, Director of Programmes and Initiatives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). They highlighted the most important challenges in financing agricultural projects.

A special session was held with the winners of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in the 'Innovation' category, celebrating their achievements, creativity, and innovations. It showcased their journey in the sector, their experiences developing their projects, the challenges they faced, and the factors that contributed to their success. The session also highlighted the lessons learned and best practices that can inspire farmers and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector to promote innovation and sustainability. This session was presented by Eng. Noura Saeed Al Nuaimi, Lead Researcher at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and featured insights from the winners: Eng. Hamad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Mr. Rashid Salim Al Ketbi, Mohammed Albuainain Al Mazrouei, and Hassan Juma Al Zaabi.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 is organised within the framework of the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, launched to realise the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for expanding green spaces across the UAE. The event features the participation of 22 federal and government Entities, alongside more than 40 private companies and over 20 startups operating in the field of agriculture. Additionally, four national universities are contributing through their extensive research capabilities, thereby making a significant scientific contribution to the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, alongside participation from numerous schools.