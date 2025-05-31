Elon Musk Fathered A Child With Japanese Popstar, Said He Would 'Give His Sperm To Anyone' To Have A Baby - Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk allegedly said that he fathered a child with a Japanese pop star and would also give his sperm to anyone in order to have a baby, as per a new report.

According to a report by The New York Times, the 53-year-old Tesla CEO saw a major change in his life after he joined the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, including family drama and alleged drug use.

The report also revealed that Musk, who has 14 children and wants to have more, told Ashley St. Clair that he would give his sperm to anyone to have a baby.

“He made it seem like it was just his altruism and he generally believed these people should just have children,” St. Clair was quoted as saying by NYT.

Ashley St. Clair's claims to have Elon Musk's baby

The Japanese popstar is not the only woman with whom Elon Musk has children. St. Clair herself claimed a few months back that she welcomed a child with the Tesla CEO.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that the tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause,” she wrote on X in February.

The child's name was later revealed to be Romulus.

Elon Musk's legion

In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk views his kids as his 'legion ', and told St. Clair about the same.

“To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates,” he sent in an alleged text to St. Claire, the newspaper reported.

Ashley St. Clair is not the only one whom Musk approached to have his baby.

As per the report by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk, in his quest to raise the 'legion' of his own children with multiple women to address an apparent population decline, approached Tiffany Fong with an offer to have a child with him around that time.

Musk reportedly made the offer via a direct message and the two had never met.

Tiffany Fong did not move forward with Elon Musk's proposal as“she pictured having children in a more traditional nuclear family”, which resulted in the billionaire unfollowing her.