Renowned 'The Simpsons' Composer Alf Clausen Passes Away
Acoording to the information, Clausen died at his home in Los Angeles. His daughter, Kaarin Clausen, revealed that he had been battling progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurodegenerative disease, for the past eight years.
Clausen's career spanned decades, but he is most celebrated for scoring over 560 episodes of The Simpsons between 1990 and 2017. His work on the series earned him critical acclaim, including two Emmy Awards in 1997 and 1998.
In addition to The Simpsons, Clausen composed music for numerous other television productions, including“Disneyland” (1954–1997), “Moonlighting” (1985–1989), and“Now and Again” (1999–2000).
His contributions helped define the musical identity of American television for generations, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of entertainment.
