Daiso Japan Introduces Its Enchanting New Disney Stitch And Kuromi Collection

Daiso Japan, the number one Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, and most items are just Dh7.5. With over 80 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, Daiso Japan provides an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.

Daiso Japan introduces its enchanting new Stitch and Kuromi collection, inspired by Disney's beloved Lilo & Stitch and the ultra-kawaii Sanrio favorite Kuromi. These exclusive ranges are designed to delight fans of all ages, combining functionality with irresistible character charm yourselves, Stitch & Kuromi lovers - the ultimate cute takeover has landed at Daiso Japan, and it's total cuteness overload!

Brace yourselves, Stitch & Kuromi lovers, the ultimate cute takeover has landed at Daiso Japan, and it's total cuteness overload!

From the moment you step in, it's Stitch & Kuromi everywhere - on tumblers in different styles, travel pouches, bags, caps, toys, adorable keychain pendants, coloring sets, notebooks, and even socks. Whether you're packing for a trip, organising your home, or stocking up on back-to-school supplies, we've got your favorite characters covered.

Heading on a holiday? Don't miss our neck pillows, eye masks, cute headsets and cable chargers - perfect travel accessories for your next adventure. And for beauty lovers: we've got a full hair accessory set with a hairbrush, mirror, bows, hair clips, elastic bands, and more - available in both Stitch and Kuromi designs!

Even better? Most of these items start at just Dh7.5 - yes, really! That's what we call Value, Variety & Uniqueness - only at Daiso Japan.

Whether you're searching for affordable gifts, Disney merchandise, or stationery, Daiso Japan has something for everyone.

Visit your nearest Daiso Japan store today and follow on Instagram for more updates: @daiso_japan_uae .