Severe Storms Paralyze Alexandria With Hail, Flash Floods, And Power Outages

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Severe thunderstorms and hailstorms battered Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria on Saturday, unleashing flash floods, widespread power outages, and structural damage across multiple districts. The intense weather event, described as one of the most severe in recent years, prompted an all-out emergency response from authorities.

Heavy rain, hail, and even snow disrupted daily life in the city, forcing Alexandria University to postpone final exams for the 2024–2025 academic year. Local education authorities also delayed middle school exams by an hour after the storm struck at dawn, causing chaos on the city's roads.

The Alexandria Port Authority announced the closure of both Alexandria and Dekheila harbours, citing dangerously high winds and surging waves. Officials said the decision was necessary to protect maritime operations and infrastructure from further damage as conditions continued to deteriorate.

In a statement, the Alexandria Governorate confirmed it had raised its emergency alert to the maximum level. Civil defence units, utility crews, and traffic police were deployed citywide to clear flooded streets and restore traffic flow. Emergency teams responded to a residential building collapse in the El-Raml district and reported partial structural failures in two buildings in the Sporting area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The storm brought down streetlights, trees, and billboards, especially along the coastal Corniche and major highways. Several eastern neighbourhoods experienced power outages, and local authorities suspended fishing activities due to the turbulent sea conditions.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned that unstable weather would persist through Sunday morning, forecasting continued thunderstorms, wind speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour, and dangerous wave activity across the Mediterranean coastline. Citizens were urged to remain indoors and avoid flooded or low-lying areas.

To ease pressure on the overwhelmed rainwater drainage network, local officials reduced potable water pressure in parts of western Alexandria and the Montaza district. Rapid-response crews were dispatched to remove uprooted trees, debris, and infrastructure damage to improve water runoff and restore road access.

The Ministry of Health raised the alert level at all public hospitals and medical units across the city. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered full emergency preparedness for ambulance teams and medical staff. According to ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, all facilities were reinforced with additional staff and supplies.

“As of now, no injuries or fatalities have been reported,” the ministry said, urging residents to follow safety guidance and remain indoors where possible.

Ambulances were pre-deployed to high-traffic zones and densely populated areas in anticipation of weather-related emergencies.

In parallel, Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy activated a central operations room to coordinate with local authorities. Regional offices raised their emergency status, and outreach teams were deployed to assist vulnerable populations and provide shelter for the homeless.

The Egyptian Red Crescent also mobilized emergency response teams to aid stranded motorists and assist with evacuations in heavily flooded zones. Wind gusts exceeding 50 km/h and torrential rainfall continued to challenge responders throughout the morning.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's office confirmed the government is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.“We urge citizens to prioritize safety and cooperate with emergency responders,” the statement said.