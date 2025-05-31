Finance Ministry To Launch New Export Support Programme In Coordination With Investment Ministry

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced that a new export support programme will be unveiled next week in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade. The initiative aims to boost the competitiveness and resilience of Egypt's export sector as part of a broader drive to strengthen economic growth.

Kouchouk made the announcement during a meeting with business leaders in Alexandria, marking the conclusion of his official visit to the governorate. The visit is part of the ministry's wider efforts to maintain open communication with current and potential partners from the taxpayer base, respond to their proposals, and enhance the delivery of tax and customs services.

“Our strategy is to broaden the tax base without imposing any new burdens on investors,” Kouchouk told attendees at the meeting organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and headed by Ahmed El-Wakeel. He expressed appreciation for the business community's ongoing support and trust in the partnership with the Tax Authority.

Kouchouk highlighted that the government remains committed to fostering a pro-growth tax framework, noting that tax revenues had increased by 38% over the past ten months-without introducing new taxes. He emphasized that the private sector will continue to play a leading role in driving economic activity, with government policy focusing on practical, implementable solutions to support sustainable, inclusive growth.

The Finance Minister also underscored that the upcoming fiscal year's budget is particularly ambitious in its support for productive, industrial, and export-oriented activities. He revealed that allocations for these sectors have been doubled in the FY 2025/26 budget, reflecting the state's commitment to stimulating investment and industrial expansion.

On the fiscal front, Kouchouk said the government aims to achieve a primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP this fiscal year. He noted that exceptional revenues are being directed toward reducing public debt, with ongoing efforts to negotiate debt-for-investment swaps. Last year alone, Egypt reduced its external debt tied to budgetary entities by $3 billion.







In a further effort to streamline the business environment, Kouchouk revealed that the Ministry of Finance is working with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade on an integrated programme to reduce non-tax burdens and unify the structure of collection agencies.

The meeting also featured remarks from Alexandria Governor Ahmed Khaled, who affirmed that Egypt is progressing along a path of comprehensive reform focused on empowering the private sector. He credited the Ministry of Finance's policy direction with creating a more incentive-based framework for economic activity and investment.

Ahmed El-Wakeel, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, hailed the ministry's first package of tax facilitation measures as a significant step toward a new era of collaboration between the government and private sector. He expressed confidence that the initiative would lay the groundwork for more constructive relationships with the revenue authorities, rooted in trust and mutual benefit.

Also attending the meeting were Sherif El-Kilany, Deputy Minister for Tax Policies; Rasha Abdel-Aal, Head of the Tax Authority; and Ahmed Amawy, Head of the Customs Authority.

Following the meeting, Kouchouk paid a field visit to the Alexandria Center for Large and Medium Taxpayers. There, he reviewed the on-ground implementation of the tax facilitation package and addressed staff about the importance of improving services and responsiveness.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the leadership and employees at the Tax Authority for their genuine efforts to improve the current system,” he said.“Make it easier for our taxpayer partners. Offer clear, simplified explanations and help them take full advantage of the facilitation measures. Your work is crucial in creating a climate where businesses can grow and compete.”

Kouchouk also held a separate dialogue with a group of taxpayers, reassuring them that upcoming facilitation packages will address additional real-world challenges.“Our goal is to expand the tax base through a model built on trust, clarity, and service quality-so that more businesses choose to join the formal economy voluntarily,” he added.