Double-Engine Government Is Rajasthan's Strength: J.P. Nadda

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) BJP national president and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Saturday underscored the significance of the "double engine government" in accelerating the development of Rajasthan.

Speaking at multiple events, he praised the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and emphasised the transformational impact of the BJP's governance model in both the Centre and the state.

Addressing the media at Jaipur Airport, J.P. Nadda referenced India's bold defence operations including Operation Sindoor, the surgical strike, and air strikes -- as evidence of a strong national response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

“If anyone dares to raise their eyes towards India, we will answer by entering their house. Pakistan surrendered in four days,” he said, adding that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

Later, at a programme at the Rajasthan International Center (RIC), the BJP chief highlighted the importance of visionary policy-making and ideological commitment in governance.

“It's not merely about making Bhajan Lal Sharma the Chief Minister... it's about placing a dedicated soldier of our ideology at the helm to serve Rajasthan under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said, adding: "Only those who have experienced darkness understand the value of light. You've endured the darkness - now, protect this light.”

J.P. Nadda also applauded the state government's women-centric initiatives, calling them models for the rest of the country.

He highlighted schemes like "Garbha Ki Pathshala" and the distribution of scooters to schoolgirls, stating:“Giving a scooty is not just about a vehicle - it's about giving momentum to a girl's life.”

He reaffirmed that the double-engine government is a catalyst for growth, ushering in a new era of“politics of performance” and“politics of accountability".

Speaking on public health, J.P. Nadda shared that 1.77 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across India.

He added that cervical cancer screenings for women over 30 and hypertension screenings for men are now being prioritized to enable early detection and prevention of serious illnesses.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, also present at the event, paid tribute to Mata Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary.

“She was a pioneer of women empowerment and Sanatan Dharma. Inspired by her legacy, our government is working toward women's upliftment,” said the CM.

He listed several state initiatives, including employment of 150 Kalika patrolling vehicles, the inauguration of 5 Kasturba Gandhi Girls' Hostel, new hostels for girls in two tribal regions, steps to make 5,000 villages BPL-free and the distribution of 26,000 land leases to members of the DNT (Denotified Tribes) community.

The Chief Minister also reiterated Prime Minister Modi's focus on the four core pillars of development: women, farmers, youth, and the poor.