'My Husband Is Innocent': Wife Of Lucknow Assistant Commissioner Defends Him In IRS Assault Case

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) The wife of Assistant Commissioner Yogendra Mishra, accused in an assault case involving fellow Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Gaurav Garg, has come forward to defend her husband, claiming he is completely innocent and being wrongfully implicated under serious charges.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday at the Income Tax office in Lucknow, where a violent altercation reportedly broke out between IRS officer Gaurav Garg and Assistant Commissioner Yogendra Mishra.

Garg sustained injuries during the dispute, which was allegedly related to a confidential departmental inquiry.

Talking to IANS, Mishra's wife, Neha Dwivedi, said:“I have once again submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police (CP), which was originally filed by my husband on the morning of May 30. I firmly believe that the law will take its course and that justice will be served. My husband is completely innocent and was not involved in the incident in any way.”

She said that the matter is being distorted and presented differently, leading to his implication under serious legal sections.

Mishra's wife appealed for public attention to the matter, adding,“My only request is that this issue be raised so people understand what we are going through.”

Neha stated that her husband had informed her that nothing untoward had happened at the office and that there was surveillance footage to support his claim.

“There are CCTV cameras installed at the office, and two other officers were present when the incident took place. They can confirm what happened. The footage will clearly show there was no vandalism or violence as is being claimed. Yogendra did not slap anyone. The abuse and slaps came from the other side," she told IANS.

Explaining the delay in filing her complaint, Neha said:“We had tried to file a report earlier. Yogendra submitted his complaint on the morning of May 30. I also registered mine later that afternoon, sent it via speed post, and emailed it from my account. When my father-in-law went to submit it in person in the evening, he couldn't do so. Today, I personally handed it over to the CP. It now seems likely that further legal action will be taken and that our side will be heard.”

Expressing hope after meeting the Commissioner of Police, she added,“Until now, it felt like no one was listening to us. But after meeting CP, I believe we will be given a fair hearing. I just ask that the truth be considered.”

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the confrontation stemmed from an argument over an RTI (Right to Information) matter. The formal complaint was filed by Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Garg, who is also the husband of IPS officer Raveena Tyagi.

Notably, Yogendra Mishra, a 2014-batch IRS officer, has previously been involved in controversies. He is reportedly facing eight to ten departmental inquiries, including allegations of misconduct, issuing threats to colleagues, and blackmail using fabricated chat evidence.