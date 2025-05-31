Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Team Qatar Bags Gold, Silver At Asian Athletics Championships

2025-05-31 06:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar delivered a stellar performance at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, securing gold and silver medals across multiple events.

The Qatar Athletics Federation shared a video of the 400m hurdles final with the caption:“Qatar dominates 400m hurdles race,” celebrating Abderrahman Samba's exceptional gold-medal win in the event.

In another strong showing, Saif Mohammed claimed the silver medal in the pole vault, adding to Qatar's medal tally and reinforcing the nation's prominence in the regional athletics scene.

Team Qatar continued its momentum on Friday as the 4x400m relay team-comprising Abderrahman Samba, Ammar Ismail, Hatem Humaid, and Bassem Mohammed-captured gold with a commanding performance.

