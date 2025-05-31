Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $500M Tranche Shmyhal


2025-05-31 05:47:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the agreement via Telegram .

"The next tranche, amounting to about $500 million, will be available after the IMF Executive Board approves the review, which is expected within a month. This will bring total disbursements under the program to over $10 billion," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that according to the IMF, Ukraine's economy remains resilient despite the ongoing war, and the government continues to implement necessary reforms.

"I thank the government and National Bank teams for their excellent work, and the IMF for its support and reliable partnership. The EFF Arrangement helps us maintain economic stability under challenging circumstances," Shmyhal said.

On May 26, following a meeting with the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray, Shmyhal stressed that the Fund was finalizing its eighth review of the EFF Arrangement, which includes the $500 million disbursement for Ukraine.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

