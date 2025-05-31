Zelensky On Trolleybus Depot Attack: Talk Of Easing Sanctions Encourages Further Russian Strikes
"Russian Shaheds against ordinary trolleybuses. This was a strike on Kharkiv – at least 8 Shahed drones destroyed a trolleybus depot and also damaged nearby residential apartment buildings. A typical Russian strike on ordinary civilian life. In total, Russians used 90 attack drones and 2 ballistic missiles overnight. Such strikes happen every day. The vast majority target civilian infrastructure and have no military purpose," Zelensky wrote.Read also: Kharkiv trolleybus garage targeted in Russian attack
He stressed that Russia's strategy is simply to destroy lives.
"Russia will not abandon this strategy without sufficient pressure. Even talks of pauses in pressure or easing of sanctions are perceived in Moscow as a political victory – and only encourage further attacks and continued disregard for diplomacy. The world must be resolute and strong – the United States, Europe, and everyone who seeks peace. We must not bargain with the aggressor, but force it to stop the killing and restore security," Zelensky said.
Three women were injured in an overnight drone attack on a trolleybus depot in Kharkiv. Eight drones struck the municipal transport facility, damaging at least 38 trolleybuses and buildings on site. Nearby residential buildings also suffered damage, with windows shattered from the blast.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment