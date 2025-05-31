Zelensky On Trolleybus Depot Attack: Talk Of Easing Sanctions Encourages Further Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Russian Shaheds against ordinary trolleybuses. This was a strike on Kharkiv – at least 8 Shahed drones destroyed a trolleybus depot and also damaged nearby residential apartment buildings. A typical Russian strike on ordinary civilian life. In total, Russians used 90 attack drones and 2 ballistic missiles overnight. Such strikes happen every day. The vast majority target civilian infrastructure and have no military purpose," Zelensky wrote.

Kharkiv trolleybus garage targeted in Russian attack

He stressed that Russia's strategy is simply to destroy lives.

"Russia will not abandon this strategy without sufficient pressure. Even talks of pauses in pressure or easing of sanctions are perceived in Moscow as a political victory – and only encourage further attacks and continued disregard for diplomacy. The world must be resolute and strong – the United States, Europe, and everyone who seeks peace. We must not bargain with the aggressor, but force it to stop the killing and restore security," Zelensky said.

Three women were injured in an overnight drone attack on a trolleybus depot in Kharkiv. Eight drones struck the municipal transport facility, damaging at least 38 trolleybuses and buildings on site. Nearby residential buildings also suffered damage, with windows shattered from the blast.