Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Missile System Designed By HUR Downs Russia's Latest Jet Drone


2025-05-31 05:47:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defense intelligence agency reported this on Telegram , publishing a corresponding video.

"On May 29, 2025, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system, fitted with R-73 missiles, developed by the defense intelligence agency of the Defense Ministry Ukraine with the support from foreign partners, was successfully used to repel a night-time enemy drone attack on Odesa region," the message says.

The training of operators for the specified air defense system was conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence operatives.

Read also: Ukraine's novel surface drones obliterate third of Russia's Black Sea fleet – expert

"After detecting a Russian drone, our Security and Defense Forces hit the target – the enemy's latest jet drone, likely a Dan-M, was destroyed: it plunged into the Black Sea," the HUR wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence posted footage of their combat mission in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region, where attack drones hit a Russian military train.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618898

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search