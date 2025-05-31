Missile System Designed By HUR Downs Russia's Latest Jet Drone
"On May 29, 2025, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system, fitted with R-73 missiles, developed by the defense intelligence agency of the Defense Ministry Ukraine with the support from foreign partners, was successfully used to repel a night-time enemy drone attack on Odesa region," the message says.
The training of operators for the specified air defense system was conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence operatives.Read also: Ukraine's novel surface drones obliterate third of Russia's Black Sea fleet – expert
"After detecting a Russian drone, our Security and Defense Forces hit the target – the enemy's latest jet drone, likely a Dan-M, was destroyed: it plunged into the Black Sea," the HUR wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's defense intelligence posted footage of their combat mission in the temporarily captured territory of Zaporizhzhia region, where attack drones hit a Russian military train.
