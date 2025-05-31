Missile System Designed By HUR Downs Russia's Latest Jet Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The defense intelligence agency reported this on Telegram , publishing a corresponding video.

"On May 29, 2025, a mobile anti-aircraft missile system, fitted with R-73 missiles, developed by the defense intelligence agency of the Defense Ministry Ukraine with the support from foreign partners, was successfully used to repel a night-time enemy drone attack on Odesa region," the message says.

The training of operators for the specified air defense system was conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence operatives.

"After detecting a Russian drone, our Security and Defense Forces hit the target – the enemy's latest jet drone, likely a Dan-M, was destroyed: it plunged into the Black Sea," the HUR wrote.

