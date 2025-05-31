At UN, Nebenzya Outlines Kremlin's Conditions For Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, Nebenzya stated that Russia demands an end to Western arms supplies and a halt to mobilization efforts in Ukraine.

Nebenzya reiterated Russia's stance on addressing what it calls the "root causes" of the war, proposing Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2, alongside an "exchange of memoranda" outlining ceasefire terms.

Accusing certain parties of lacking interest in peace, Nebenzya singled out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European figures advocating continued military support for Ukraine.

In rhetoric typical of Russian officials, Nebenzya claimed that Russian attacks targeted military-industrial facilities in Ukraine, dismissing reports that they struck civilian infrastructure. He also accused Ukraine of shelling civilians inside Russia.

Additionally, Nebenzya criticized Germany for lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western weapons against Russian military targets.

He warned of "consequences" for Western nations assisting Ukraine, specifically accusing the UK of allegedly assisting in plans to destroy the Kerch Bridge.

The Russian envoy stated that "there will be no repeat of Minsk," outlining Russia's conditions for a ceasefire. He stated that Western nations must "stop supplying weapons," and Ukraine must "halt mobilization."

Nebenzya emphasized that Russia's objectives "can be achieved both militarily and peacefully," adding, "We will fight as long as necessary."

He again accused Western nations of "Russophobia," but suggested that Russia is open to discussions on "options for coexistence."

As reported, Russia called for a Security Council meeting on Friday, citing "threats to international peace and security" allegedly posed by European states attempting to hinder diplomatic efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. The Russian Federation convened the meeting in response to Thursday's discussions on the recent wave of large-scale Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.