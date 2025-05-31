Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones And Artillery, Damaging Houses And Fire Station
"More than three dozen strikes hit the region today, with the enemy focusing on two districts," Lysak stated.
The Nikopol district was subjected to artillery fire, FPV drone attacks, and UAV-deployed munitions. Explosions were reported in Nikopol itself, as well as in Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. The attacks damaged a fire station, utility company facilities, two specialized vehicles, infrastructure, and several unused buildings. Additionally, an apartment building and multiple private homes sustained damage, one of which caught fire before being extinguished by rescuers. An outbuilding, garage, greenhouses, solar panels, a car, and a gas pipeline were also affected.Read also: More than 500 people evacuated from Sumy region this week
In the Synelnykove district, Russian troops dropped glide bombs on the Novopavlivka community, striking an agricultural enterprise. Officials are still assessing the extent of the damage.
Despite the destruction, no casualties were reported.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on a State Emergency Service facility in Nikopol, damaging a fire station, a fire and rescue vehicle, and an administrative building.
