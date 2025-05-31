At UN, Ukraine Calls For More Pressure On Putin To Start Real Peace Process

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She stated this on Thursday at the UN Security Council, Ukrinform's staff correspondent in New York reports.

“Russia's aims remain unchanged – to subjugate Ukraine militarily, seeking control over our entire nation to further its imperialistic ambitions,” the diplomat noted. However, according to her, Moscow is unable to achieve those aims on its own, being forced to engage authoritarian regimes, in particular the DPRK and Iran.

Hayovyshyn focused on Russia's cooperation with China.“Ukrainian intelligence has confirmed that China is supplying special chemicals, gunpowder, and machinery to 20 Russian military factories. This cooperation must cease immediately,” she stressed.

According to the Deputy Permanent Representative, Ukraine steadily advocates diplomatic paths to a settlement and remains open to any format that could lead to peace.

Hayovyshyn reaffirmed Ukraine's support for the U.S. proposal for a 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire, which was agreed upon at the meeting in Jeddah on March 11. However, Russia has consistently rejected that proposal.

“Russia's actions clearly indicate its unwillingness for peace,” she said.

Regarding Moscow's approach to the negotiations, the diplomat noted that the Russian delegation had consisted mainly of the same officials deployed in Istanbul in 2022.“This demonstrates that Russia has not altered its fundamental approach. Their goal is to transform the Istanbul meeting into a staged, hollow process, reminiscent of the talks in 2022,” Hayovyshyn explained.

She recalled President Volodymyr Zelensky's readiness“to meet with Putin at any time and at any mutually agreeable location.”

Hayovyshyn stressed that Moscow's actions require increased international pressure to limit its military capabilities and push them for genuine peace. The Istanbul meeting and its implication cannot and will not serve as an excuse not to increase pressure on Russia, she explained.

“The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' willingness to be constructive and embark on a genuine peace process...” Hayovyshyn added.“The silence of the international community only emboldens Putin.”

Also, she recalled Ukraine's position on Russia's previously voiced“demands.”

“We repeat, Ukraine will never accept and recognize any part of its temporarily occupied territory as Russian. We will not tolerate interference in sovereign decisions, including our defense or alliances. There must be no appeasement of the aggressor – such attempts only embolden future aggression,” the diplomat stressed.

Sanctions should be expanded and strengthened, she emphasized:“Russian oil, its shadow tanker fleet, financial networks, and its military industry must all be targeted.”

In conclusion, she called for concrete action to end the war and guarantee peace for future generations.

“Peace cannot rest on words alone,” she noted.“It requires concrete steps: an immediate and just ceasefire; sustained diplomatic engagement; and the establishment of a credible security architecture centered around effective security guarantees for Ukraine that will prevent the recurrence of aggression."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Security Council met on Thursday to discuss the situation of Ukraine amid Russia's latest massive drone and missile attacks.