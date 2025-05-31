Naftogaz, Poland's ORLEN Agree On Strategic Cooperation
The document was signed by Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC CEO Sergii Koretskyi and ORLEN CEO Ireneusz Fąfara on May 29, 2025.
“The Memorandum outlines plans to deepen collaboration in several areas including upstream production and field development, the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by war, and the implementation of potential joint energy projects,” the report states.
The parties also discussed the supply of natural gas and petroleum products, along with cross-border and broader commercial cooperation.
A reminder that previously Naftogaz Group and Poland's ORLEN signed a contract for the supply of another 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine. The total contracted volume is 300 million cubic meters of gas.
The fuel will be imported from the United States, regasified at the Świnoujście terminal in Poland, and transported to Ukraine via the Polish gas transmission system.
Photo: Naftogaz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment