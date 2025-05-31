Naftogaz, Poland's ORLEN Agree On Strategic Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed by Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC CEO Sergii Koretskyi and ORLEN CEO Ireneusz Fąfara on May 29, 2025.

“The Memorandum outlines plans to deepen collaboration in several areas including upstream production and field development, the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by war, and the implementation of potential joint energy projects,” the report states.

The parties also discussed the supply of natural gas and petroleum products, along with cross-border and broader commercial cooperation.

A reminder that previously Naftogaz Group and Poland's ORLEN signed a contract for the supply of another 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ukraine. The total contracted volume is 300 million cubic meters of gas.

The fuel will be imported from the United States, regasified at the Świnoujście terminal in Poland, and transported to Ukraine via the Polish gas transmission system.

Photo: Naftogaz