Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PAM: No Work In The Open From 11 A.M. Until 4 P.M.


2025-05-31 05:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) declared on Saturday that work in the open is banned from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., effective as of tomorrow (Sunday) until end of August.
PAM in a statement quoted the acting director, Marzouq Al-Otaibi, as saying PAM's inspection teams would enforce the administrative resolution 535/2015 concerning the ban on working in the uncovered locations for the summer three months. He warned that the inspectors would show up unexpectedly at the work sites to check on possible breaches, for recording the offenses and taking legal action against those responsible.
The decision aims at protecting the workers from the scorching summer heat during this period, he said, indicating that the decision does not imply cutting the work hours.
The measure was enforced over the past years and was applauded by the concerned companies, he said. Moreover, it came in compliance with public interests and Kuwait's adherence to international labor conventions.
Non-compliance with the decision can be reported via the phone number: 24936192. (end)
yt


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109618759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search