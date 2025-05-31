403
PAM: No Work In The Open From 11 A.M. Until 4 P.M.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) declared on Saturday that work in the open is banned from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., effective as of tomorrow (Sunday) until end of August.
PAM in a statement quoted the acting director, Marzouq Al-Otaibi, as saying PAM's inspection teams would enforce the administrative resolution 535/2015 concerning the ban on working in the uncovered locations for the summer three months. He warned that the inspectors would show up unexpectedly at the work sites to check on possible breaches, for recording the offenses and taking legal action against those responsible.
The decision aims at protecting the workers from the scorching summer heat during this period, he said, indicating that the decision does not imply cutting the work hours.
The measure was enforced over the past years and was applauded by the concerned companies, he said. Moreover, it came in compliance with public interests and Kuwait's adherence to international labor conventions.
Non-compliance with the decision can be reported via the phone number: 24936192. (end)
