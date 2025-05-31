2034 World Cup In Saudi Arabia Will Be An Amazing Tournament, Says Ronaldo
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo believes the 2034 Fifa World Cup in Saudi Arabia has the potential to be the best in the tournament's history, according to a press release from the Saudi 2034 bid committee.
Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the host for the 2034 event by Fifa on Wednesday.
The global superstar – now playing in the Kingdom for Riyadh-based Al Nassr – is confident that the plans drawn up by the Saudi bid for what would be the biggest ever single-host-nation Fifa World Cup have laid the foundations for what he predicts would be an“amazing” tournament.
“The 2034 World Cup will probably be the best World Cup ever. After what I've seen today, I'm convinced that it will be amazing. The infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, the airports, and everything else, it's amazing,” the former Real Madrid striker said.
Ronaldo also hailed Saudi Arabia's success in bringing multiple high-profile sports events like the Formula One to the Kingdom.
“The future (in Saudi Arabia) is very bright in my opinion, not only for the World Cup, but because every year they host big events here – football matches, boxing; the quality of entertainment is very high. The country is unbelievable. The Saudis are very good people; they like to learn, which for me is very important,” he said.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was speaking after his recent tour of the Saudi Arabia Fifa World Cup bid exhibition in Riyadh.
Ronaldo's visit also included a treat for a group of young Saudis, themselves dreaming of pulling on the famous Falcons' shirt in ten years' time, who were given the surprise of their lives when CR7 joined them as part of their touring party.
“One or two of the kids I met today could play in the World Cup – we don't know, but I hope so. I will motivate them to work hard and believe in that,” Ronaldo said.
“The 2034 bid tagline Growing. Together. is beautiful, because it's what we all have to do. We have to grow together in everything, not just in football, but in everything in life.
"I believe Saudi Arabia will continue to grow and I'm happy to be part of this success in the country. I will be here for sure to see the World Cup!”
ALSO READ:
Look: Fireworks light up Riyadh sky as Saudis celebrate successful World Cup bid
2034 World Cup hosts Saudi promise 'a tournament of a lifetime'
'Moment of joy for Arabs': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup
Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 hosts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment