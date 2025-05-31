Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Judge Steps Down Over Maradona Death Case

2025-05-31 03:35:28
(MENAFN) An Argentine tribunal on Thursday declared a mistrial in the prominent legal case involving seven medical practitioners accused of gross misconduct in connection with the passing of football icon Diego Maradona.

This decision followed the withdrawal of Julieta Makintach, one of the three magistrates overseeing the matter, after facing backlash for her involvement in an upcoming film focused on the legal proceedings.

Her removal led the court to invalidate the entire trial, effectively restarting a process that alleges Maradona’s healthcare providers failed to deliver sufficient treatment in his final moments.

"The reasons that led to Dr. Makintach's recusal led us to declare this oral trial null and void," declared Judge Maximiliano Savarino, explaining a resolution that terminated a judicial process lasting over two months, encompassing 21 sessions where more than 40 people, including Maradona’s three daughters, gave evidence.

Savarino noted that Makintach’s behavior undermined "the objectivity and impartiality of the court," thereby violating the legal right to a hearing before unbiased judges.

Consequently, a fresh panel must now be appointed, a step likely to postpone the trial’s continuation for several more months.

Makintach denied improper conduct but admitted that individuals recording the events were her personal contacts.

She explained she had "no choice" but to step aside after prosecutors shared a preview clip of a documentary called "Divine Justice."

The production, which explores the fallout from Maradona’s death at age 60, casts Makintach in a central role.

