403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Judge Steps Down Over Maradona Death Case
(MENAFN) An Argentine tribunal on Thursday declared a mistrial in the prominent legal case involving seven medical practitioners accused of gross misconduct in connection with the passing of football icon Diego Maradona.
This decision followed the withdrawal of Julieta Makintach, one of the three magistrates overseeing the matter, after facing backlash for her involvement in an upcoming film focused on the legal proceedings.
Her removal led the court to invalidate the entire trial, effectively restarting a process that alleges Maradona’s healthcare providers failed to deliver sufficient treatment in his final moments.
"The reasons that led to Dr. Makintach's recusal led us to declare this oral trial null and void," declared Judge Maximiliano Savarino, explaining a resolution that terminated a judicial process lasting over two months, encompassing 21 sessions where more than 40 people, including Maradona’s three daughters, gave evidence.
Savarino noted that Makintach’s behavior undermined "the objectivity and impartiality of the court," thereby violating the legal right to a hearing before unbiased judges.
Consequently, a fresh panel must now be appointed, a step likely to postpone the trial’s continuation for several more months.
Makintach denied improper conduct but admitted that individuals recording the events were her personal contacts.
She explained she had "no choice" but to step aside after prosecutors shared a preview clip of a documentary called "Divine Justice."
The production, which explores the fallout from Maradona’s death at age 60, casts Makintach in a central role.
This decision followed the withdrawal of Julieta Makintach, one of the three magistrates overseeing the matter, after facing backlash for her involvement in an upcoming film focused on the legal proceedings.
Her removal led the court to invalidate the entire trial, effectively restarting a process that alleges Maradona’s healthcare providers failed to deliver sufficient treatment in his final moments.
"The reasons that led to Dr. Makintach's recusal led us to declare this oral trial null and void," declared Judge Maximiliano Savarino, explaining a resolution that terminated a judicial process lasting over two months, encompassing 21 sessions where more than 40 people, including Maradona’s three daughters, gave evidence.
Savarino noted that Makintach’s behavior undermined "the objectivity and impartiality of the court," thereby violating the legal right to a hearing before unbiased judges.
Consequently, a fresh panel must now be appointed, a step likely to postpone the trial’s continuation for several more months.
Makintach denied improper conduct but admitted that individuals recording the events were her personal contacts.
She explained she had "no choice" but to step aside after prosecutors shared a preview clip of a documentary called "Divine Justice."
The production, which explores the fallout from Maradona’s death at age 60, casts Makintach in a central role.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment