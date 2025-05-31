SALUTS Unveils Robot-Defined Operations At Web Summit Qatar: Pioneering Future AI Autonomy In-Space And On-Earth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SALUTS (formerly Salutes Space) a leader in decentralized AI and space-grade autonomy. As AI-driven autonomy reshapes industries, cyber threats and robotic risks are escalating. At Web Summit Qatar, SALUTS is set to showcase its groundbreaking Robot-Defined Defense, a next-generation security framework designed to safeguard autonomous operations across space, defense, and critical infrastructure.

Today, announced a strategic partnership with, an industrial technology company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining SALUTS' deep-tech expertise in ultra-low-power AI chips and secure satellite connectivity with Unifiaccess' manufacturing scale and regional market insight, the alliance will deliver next-generation IoT, V2X and distributed surveillance solutions powered by space-based infrastructure - and co-develop the first German-Saudi IoT satellite constellation.

Together, SALUTS and Unifiaccess will fast-track advanced IoT and V2X applications-from autonomous logistics fleets to distributed surveillance networks safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Under SALUTS' AstraDroid programme, the partners will co-develop and deploy a 16-satellite microsatellite constellation over the next decade. This network will provide global distributed systems, precise navigation and resilient communications for industrial operations, smart cities and defense platforms.



Saudi Vision 2030: Accelerating sustainability, smart-city deployments and Industry 4.0 with low-latency edge AI; empowering local talent through no-code platforms. UAE Innovation Vision: Bolstering the UAE's Space Strategy 2030 via orbital autonomy; advancing AI Strategy 2031 with energy-efficient, resilient edge computing.



CHIRB (Computing on Hybrid Interplanetary Relay Basis) – a natural-language AI control layer that bridges Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, enabling code-free, real-time automation across space, defense, industrial and smart-city environments. NEROnaut – a rugged, ultra-efficient Robot-on-Chip delivering on-device AI for instantaneous, resilient decision-making both in orbit and at the network edge.

At Web Summit Qatar 2025, SALUTS unveiled its robot-defined operations framework, demonstrating two flagship innovations:

“Resilient autonomy is the next frontier,” said M. Sobhy Fouda, CEO & Founder of SALUTS.“By processing security telemetry on-chip, we eliminate latency and external vulnerabilities-ensuring satellites, UAVs and critical infrastructure detect and neutralize threats in real time.” Attendees responded enthusiastically to live demos of decentralized satellite platforms, energy-efficient orbital data centers and intelligent machine interactions extending far beyond Earth.



Natural-Language Interface: Intuitive, code-free control and diagnostics via chat.

Edge Processing: Sub-millisecond decisions on-device, independent of ground links.

Plug-and-Play Integration: Seamless deployment across satellites, UAVs, industrial machinery and smart-city systems.

Decentralized Security: Web 3.0-inspired architecture ensuring data sovereignty and built-in audit trails.

Multi-Agent Coordination: Real-time orchestration of heterogeneous fleets-from orbital platforms to autonomous vehicles. Offline Resilience: Continuous operation in contested or disconnected environments, with self-healing routines.

SALUTS' CHIRB platform transforms mission management by offering:

At the heart of this pioneering approach is Robot-on-Chip, SALUTS' proprietary decentralized AI technology. This innovation enables real-time, in-orbit and on-the-ground data processing while ensuring cyber resilience against emerging robotic threats.

“As the CEO and Founder of SALUTS and the creator of Robot-on-Chip, my mission is to advance AI-driven autonomy while safeguarding human life from robotic risks. Our work is shaping the future of human-machine interactions, ensuring they are not only intelligent but also secure.” - M. Sobhy Fouda, CEO & Founder of SALUTS

AI systems are prime targets for cyber threats, rogue automation, and adversarial AI attacks. SALUTS' Robot-on-Chip integrates advanced security layers to detect, isolate, and neutralize robotic threats in real time-ensuring mission-critical operations remain secure.



Military UAVs & Satellites from cyber intrusion

Autonomous Industrial Operations from adversarial AI attacks IoT & Smart Infrastructure from robotic system breaches

Autonomy must be unhackable. Robot-Defined Defense safeguards:

Unlike conventional AI, Robot-on-Chip processes security data on-device, eliminating latency and man-in-the-middle vulnerabilities tied to Earth-based processing. This enables instant anomaly detection, autonomous countermeasures, and resilient AI decision-making in real time.

As part of its global mission to secure AI autonomy, SALUTS presented at Web Summit Qatar, one of the world's leading technology gatherings. The event provides a platform for SALUTS to engage with investors, defense organizations, and industry leaders, showcasing how Robot-Defined Defense is shaping the next generation of cyber-secure autonomy.

The future is autonomous-but without security, autonomy is at risk. SALUTS is leading the charge to ensure AI-driven operations are not only smarter and faster but also invulnerable to cyber threats and robotic attacks.

With its rapid ascent on the global stage, Salutes Space has rebranded to-symbolizing an expanded mission from orbital servicing to critical infrastructure, industrial automation and defense.

“Our goal is to develop not only smarter but also more resilient and responsible AI-systems that learn, adapt and operate independently.”- M. Sobhy Fouda, CEO of SALUTS

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Weßling, Germany, with offices in London, Riyadh and Dubai, SALUTS delivers Space Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS) through ultra-low-power AI chips, autonomous systems and secure satellite links. Its core platforms-CHIRB and NEROnaut-enable real-time, decentralized AI for applications ranging from orbital servicing to smart manufacturing, maritime autonomy and critical-infrastructure protection. A winner of the 2024“Economics of the Future” award at the Entrepreneurship World Cup and a Top 100 finalist in 2023, SALUTS is committed to human-centered innovation, environmental stewardship, sustainable low-power design and ethical transparency.

We invite investors, defense agencies, and technology leaders to join us in building a cyber-proof future.

SALUTS: as the risks associated with AI and robotics grow, the most effective countermeasure shall be to fight fire with fire-or rather, robots with robots digitally and physically. By deploying our Robot-on-Chip in intelligent machines, we can mitigate life 3.0 threats using the very technology that challenges us.