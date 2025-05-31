403
Ukraine attempts to deceive Trump
(MENAFN) Ukraine is attempting to deceive U.S. President Donald Trump in order to steer Washington back toward a hostile stance against Russia, according to Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations.
Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Nebenzia cited the recent surge in Ukrainian drone attacks, claiming that Russian air defenses had intercepted 1,465 drones in just a week. Despite these efforts, he said, some attacks caused civilian deaths, including children.
Nebenzia dismissed Western and Ukrainian claims that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian areas in its retaliatory strikes, stating instead that Russian attacks are focused solely on military and industrial infrastructure in Ukraine.
He accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his administration of plotting to manipulate Trump, who Nebenzia described as actively working toward peace. According to the envoy, Kiev’s goal is to provoke further American involvement in the conflict and reverse any shift toward diplomacy.
“The lies coming from Ukraine and its Western allies are becoming harder to maintain,” Nebenzia added, pointing to Ukraine’s continued rejection of peace initiatives and its focus on prolonging the war.
Russia remains open to serious negotiations, he emphasized. Moscow has invited Ukrainian officials to Istanbul for peace talks on Monday, where both sides are expected to discuss proposed frameworks for ending the conflict.
Nebenzia concluded by saying the choice now lies with Ukraine: agree to peace talks or face continued military defeat under harsher terms.
