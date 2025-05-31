403
Russia Rolls Out National Messaging App
(MENAFN) In a strategic effort to bolster its digital independence, Russia has rolled out a new national messaging application, according to a top lawmaker speaking on Friday.
Sergei Boyarsky, who chairs the Information Policy Committee in the Russian State Duma, revealed that the newly developed platform is intended to provide a secure and versatile alternative to foreign messaging giants such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
“The creation of a national multifunctional service – a unique digital ecosystem – will close the last gap in our digital security,” he explained. Boyarsky emphasized that the domestic tool is crafted to surpass its international counterparts by offering improved functionality and enhanced security for Russian users.
He clarified that the initiative isn't designed to outlaw existing global platforms but rather to foster genuine competition in the digital communication space.
“WhatsApp and Telegram can continue to function – if they fully comply with our laws. But now, they will no longer benefit from a lack of competition,” he stated.
He stated that the initiative addresses “the challenges of the time” and represents a vital milestone in strengthening Russia’s digital infrastructure.
The new service forms part of a larger shift toward national digital solutions, he added. He cited the increasing adoption of locally developed apps, state-run e-government platforms, online financial services, and homegrown social networks as evidence of Russia’s digital evolution.
“In many other countries, attempts to introduce similar systems are just beginning,” Boyarsky noted.
This latest move underscores Russia’s long-term goal to establish self-sufficiency in its tech ecosystem, particularly in critical sectors such as communication infrastructure.
