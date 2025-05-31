403
Saudi Diplomat Leads West Bank Visit in Palestinian Statehood Bid
(MENAFN) For the first time since 1967, a top Saudi official will travel to the occupied West Bank, signaling a pivotal moment in mounting international momentum toward Palestinian statehood. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will head a high-level delegation to Ramallah, leading the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee.
According to a news outlet, the delegation’s mission centers on galvanizing global support to end the Israeli military campaign in Gaza and advance a political roadmap for ending the occupation. During the visit, Prince Faisal is set to hold discussions with senior Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas.
The timing of the visit coincides with growing diplomatic activity ahead of a United Nations summit planned for next month in New York. The event—co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia—will focus on exploring the viability of a two-state resolution to the long-running conflict.
In remarks to a Saudi state broadcaster, Palestinian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mazen Ghoneim confirmed that officials from Egypt, Jordan, and other nations will accompany Prince Faisal. “The ministerial visit… is considered a clear message. The Palestinian cause is a central issue to Arabs and Muslims,” Ghoneim emphasized.
This diplomatic tour follows a recent meeting of the committee in Madrid, where member states reiterated their commitment to a two-state framework anchored in the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem designated as the future Palestinian capital—an approach aligned with longstanding UN resolutions.
Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza rages on. Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have claimed the lives of more than 54,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children. Humanitarian organizations continue to sound the alarm over the worsening crisis, warning that the Strip’s population of over 2 million faces the looming threat of famine.
