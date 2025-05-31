403
UN Security Council Approves Extension on South Sudan Arms Embargo
(MENAFN) On Friday, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution renewing an arms embargo on South Sudan for another year, extending it until May 31, 2026. The resolution also maintains targeted sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, against specific individuals and entities linked to the conflict.
The measure, Resolution 2781, passed with nine votes in favor and six abstentions. It additionally prolongs the mandate of the Panel of Experts—tasked with supporting the South Sudan Sanctions Committee—until July 1, 2026.
Among those who abstained were the African Security Council members Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Somalia, along with China, Pakistan, and Russia.
The resolution underscores the Security Council's willingness to revisit the arms embargo, allowing for possible amendments, suspension, or gradual removal based on progress tied to benchmarks established in Resolution 2577 from 2021. It urges South Sudan’s government to advance toward these key milestones.
Furthermore, the Council commits to regularly evaluating the targeted sanctions and remains open to adjusting the measures—whether strengthening, easing, or suspending them—to align with the evolving situation.
The resolution mandates the UN Secretary-General, in coordination with the UN Mission in South Sudan and the Panel of Experts, to assess progress by April 15, 2026. It also requires South Sudanese authorities to report to the Sanctions Committee by the same deadline on developments made toward meeting the benchmarks.
