Labor Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against SEB Professional North America, Alleging Failure To Reimburse Employees For Business Expenses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the lawsuit filed, employees of SEB Professional North America (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages, (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods , (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, and (f) failed to pay sick wages, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additional allegations include SEB Professional North America failing to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code Section 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

