Credit One Bank And After-School All-Stars Las Vegas Team Up For Number One Fan Initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas-based credit card company Credit One Bank surprised students from After-School All-Stars Las Vegas with an unforgettable experience at the Las Vegas Aviators game on Thursday, May 29 as part of its Number One Fan program.The night of the Aviators game, the students were treated to a luxury bus ride, arriving in style at Las Vegas Ballpark. There, they enjoyed the game from the outfield pool, complete with food, beverages, and unforgettable moments with the Aviators' mascots, Spruce the Goose and The Aviator.The students were decked out in Aviators gear they received during a special surprise event on May 19. That day, in addition to selecting their swag, they took to the field for an exclusive batting practice, learned how to field like the pros, and relaxed in the dugout with food and drinks.“We're excited to partner with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas and help give these students the chance to enjoy the thrill of a Las Vegas Aviators game,” said Christina Ortiz, Senior Manager of Sponsorships at Credit One Bank.“The Number One Fan program represents Credit One Bank's dedication to driving positive impact and strengthening community connections here in Southern Nevada. It's an experience the kids love, and it's become a meaningful part of our culture at the Bank.”Credit One Bank launched the Number One Fan initiative in spring of 2023 to offer exclusive experiences to students and families in Southern Nevada by partnering with local nonprofit organizations. Throughout the past year, the initiative has brought families closer to local sports teams including the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aviators, providing unforgettable experiences for the community.Credit One Bank's Number One Fan initiative continues to positively impact the community by creating unforgettable experiences for those in need. To learn more about Credit One Bank and the work they do in the Las Vegas community, please visit CreditOneBank.About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

