Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of High-Level International Conference For Peaceful Settlement Of Question Of Palestine And Implementation Of Two-State Solution

Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of High-Level International Conference For Peaceful Settlement Of Question Of Palestine And Implementation Of Two-State Solution


2025-05-30 07:11:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has participated, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, in the preparatory meeting of High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, scheduled to be held from June 17 to 20 in New York City.

The conference will include eight working groups that will discuss the implementation of the conference themes from various aspects.

During the meeting, the co-chairs of the eight working groups emanating from the conference reviewed their work programs and plans to achieve the desired objectives of the conference.

The State of Qatar chaired the working group on 'Narratives for Promoting Peace', in partnership with Canada and Mexico.

The working group aims to promote discourse supporting peace in order to create a positive environment that supports peace efforts and opportunities for achieving a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution.

MENAFN30052025000063011010ID1109617818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search