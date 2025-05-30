Qatar Participates In Preparatory Meeting Of High-Level International Conference For Peaceful Settlement Of Question Of Palestine And Implementation Of Two-State Solution
New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani has participated, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, in the preparatory meeting of High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, scheduled to be held from June 17 to 20 in New York City.
The conference will include eight working groups that will discuss the implementation of the conference themes from various aspects.
During the meeting, the co-chairs of the eight working groups emanating from the conference reviewed their work programs and plans to achieve the desired objectives of the conference.
The State of Qatar chaired the working group on 'Narratives for Promoting Peace', in partnership with Canada and Mexico.
The working group aims to promote discourse supporting peace in order to create a positive environment that supports peace efforts and opportunities for achieving a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution.
