Brent Barnhart & Erle Adams' Tryturing.Ai Surpasses 6M Visits In 8 Days Secure $99/Month Business Platform With Corporate Credit Building, AI Coaching, Tools & Vendor Discounts

"tryTuring is more than a platform-it's a movement. We're giving business owners real tools, real coaching, and real credit-building power to grow without limits. This is the future of entrepreneurship." - Erle AdamsAmid 6 million visits in just eight days, TryTuring is transforming the small business landscape. Co-founded by Brent Barnhart and Erle Adams, the platform offers an all-in-one solution for just $99/month. Designed to empower entrepreneurs, it combines corporate credit building, AI-powered profit coaching, 3,000+ business documents, vendor discounts, and access to over 2,000 AI tools-giving business owners everything they need to grow, streamline operations, and stay competitive.











Pictured (L-R) Erle Adams, CEO and Brent Barnhart, President of tryTuring

, the all-in-one business growth platform, has quickly gained traction, surpassing 6 million website visits in just over a week. Designed specifically for small business owners and entrepreneurs, tryTuring delivers everything needed to build business credit, increase revenue, and run a business efficiently-all for just $99/month.

The platform offers a comprehensive Corporate Credit Building System , helping business owners establish and scale business credit under their EIN , while eliminating the need for personal guarantees. As a result, entrepreneurs can secure funding, vendor accounts, and business credit cards without putting their personal credit at risk.

Members of tryTuring also enjoy an impressive range of high-value benefits, including:



Accredited Business Valuation after one year (valued at $3,500)

AI-Powered Revenue Coaching , with a $1,497 strategy session to unlock new income streams

Infinite Debt-Free Banking , where users learn how to design their own banking system

Unlimited Referral Earnings to help members offset their membership instantly

Exclusive Vendor Discounts on essential software, services, and supplies

A vast AI Tools Library with over 2,000 business apps to replace costly software subscriptions

Access to 3,000+ customizable templates and documents for business plans, contracts, marketing, and more Turbo Turing Acceleration , enabling faster access to high-limit business funding from leading banks



"Small business owners have long been underserved when it comes to corporate credit education and tools,” said Brent Barnhart , President of tryTuring.“We've built a platform that puts power back in the hands of the entrepreneur-accessible, affordable, and designed for real growth," added Brent Barnhart.

The rapid success of tryTuring signals a major shift in how business owners approach financial strategy and automation.

“Surpassing 6 million visits in eight days confirms that business owners crave an affordable, unified solution,” said Erle Adams , CEO of tryTuring.“At $99/month, we deliver unparalleled value-combining corporate credit building, expert coaching, and an expansive AI toolkit. Lock in this rate today and never pay more tomorrow," emphasized Erle Adams.

The platform is quickly becoming the go-to resource for entrepreneurs looking to build credit, boost revenue, and streamline operations. But the current $99/month pricing is only available for a limited time. Early adopters who join now will be grandfathered in at the lowest rate ever offered .

