In a world increasingly aware of environmental challenges, Ali Owaid Jasim AL-RIKABI is championing the integration of climate responsibility within Iraq's burgeoning technology sector. At a recent public forum on sustainable innovation, Jasim stressed the importance of ensuring that digital progress does not come at the expense of the environment, urging policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technologists to adopt eco-friendly practices that balance growth with sustainability.

Iraq, with its rich natural resources and unique environmental challenges, stands at a critical juncture. The country faces issues such as water scarcity, air pollution, and land degradation-problems that are exacerbated by rapid industrialization and climate change. Against this backdrop, Ali Owaid Jasim's call for green technology is both timely and vital.

“Technology has the power to solve many of Iraq's most pressing problems,” Jasim explained,“but it also has a responsibility to do so in a way that preserves our natural heritage.” He highlighted that climate-conscious innovation should be embedded at every stage of technological development-from design and manufacturing to deployment and disposal.

One key area Jasim pointed out is the energy consumption of digital infrastructure. Data centers, for example, can be significant energy users, and without proper efficiency measures, their environmental footprint can grow substantially. He advocates for investing in energy-efficient data centers powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.“Iraq's abundant sunlight is an opportunity waiting to be harnessed,” he said.

Moreover, Jasim called attention to the need for sustainable hardware design. This includes using recyclable materials, reducing e-waste, and promoting longer product lifecycles.“We need to rethink the entire tech ecosystem to minimize its impact on the environment,” he urged.

Another focus of Ali Owaid Jasim's vision is the development of digital tools that help monitor and manage natural resources more effectively. He spoke about leveraging IoT (Internet of Things) devices and AI analytics to optimize water usage in agriculture and track pollution levels in urban areas. Such smart technologies can enable Iraq to manage its resources more efficiently and mitigate environmental risks.

Jasim also emphasized the importance of government incentives to encourage climate-conscious tech innovation. He proposed policies such as tax breaks for green startups, funding for research in sustainable technologies, and national strategies prioritizing environmental goals alongside digital transformation.

For Ali Owaid Jasim, the role of youth in this transition is crucial. He praised the growing number of young Iraqi entrepreneurs and innovators focused on environmental technology and urged continued support for their initiatives.“Young people bring fresh ideas and passion that can drive Iraq towards a sustainable future,” he said.

Jasim concluded by stressing that innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand.“We cannot separate progress from responsibility,” he said.“By adopting climate-conscious technology development, Iraq can not only solve its environmental challenges but also position itself as a leader in green innovation in the region.”

Through his advocacy and vision, Ali Owaid Jasim AL-RIKABI is helping to steer Iraq's tech sector toward a future that respects both economic growth and ecological balance-demonstrating that digital transformation and environmental stewardship are mutually reinforcing goals.

