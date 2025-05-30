Cresco Labs' Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Declines: Retail Terms It A 'Cautionary Tale' For Investors

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) on Friday reported a decline in its first-quarter revenue while losses widened, sending shares down 8% in midday trading.</p> <p>The company, which makes branded cannabis products, reported revenue of $166 million for the three months through the end of March, down from the $184 million reported in the corresponding period of 2024.</p> <p>However, this surpassed an analyst estimate of $165 million, as per Finchat data.</p> <p>The Sunnyside dispensaries operator reported a net loss of $15 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $2 million in the corresponding period of last year.</p> <p>Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at $36 million, in line with an analyst estimate of $35.9 million, but below the $54 million reported in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.</p> <p>The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $159 million, as well as senior secured term loan debt, net of discount and issuance costs, of $353 million. The company also had a mortgage loan, net of discount and issuance costs of $18 million.</p> <p>Cresco was initially slated to report earnings earlier this month, but postponed it to provide additional time to complete procedures for reviewing its first-quarter financial statements.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRLBF rose from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory while message volume rose from 'low' to 'high' levels.</p> <img> CRLBF's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:50 p.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>A Stocktwits user expressed skepticism about the OTC counter, calling it 'a cautionary tale.'</p> <p>According to data from Koyfin, six of seven analysts covering the Cresco stock rate it 'Buy' or higher, while one rates it a 'Hold'.</p> <p>CRLBF is down by 34% this year and by about 66% over the past 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
