Xtel Communications Joins Appdirect Marketplace To Expand Channel Access To Communications And Cybersecurity Solutions

Xtel Communications

Leading solution provider to healthcare, education, and government organizations expands distribution

- Chris Chirico, Chief Commercial OfficerMOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xtel Communications, a leading provider of next-generation communications and cybersecurity solutions , today announced a strategic partnership with AppDirect, a subscription commerce platform and technology marketplace.Through this new relationship, Xtel's full portfolio of managed voice, unified communications, and cybersecurity services are now available through the AppDirect marketplace. This gives technology advisors, MSPs, and channel partners streamlined access to enterprise-grade solutions built for the evolving needs of education, government, and healthcare organizations.“AppDirect's platform allows us to meet partners where they are and make our fully managed solutions more accessible to organizations across the country,” said Chris Chirico, Chief Commercial Officer at Xtel Communications.“Whether it's modernizing communications infrastructure or strengthening cyber resilience, we're helping partners deliver compliant, scalable solutions that address real business outcomes, especially in highly regulated environments like schools, clinics, and municipal agencies.”“We are excited to welcome Xtel to the AppDirect ecosystem,” said Adam Knudsen, VP of Strategic Provider Development“Their focus on communications and cybersecurity for education, government, and healthcare sectors adds tremendous value for our advisors. These are complex, compliance-driven environments, and Xtel's experience and fully managed approach help our advisors serve them with confidence.”Xtel brings more than 30 years of operational experience and is recognized as a leading GEM (Government, Education, Medical) provider throughout the Mid-Atlantic, serving over 50 percent of the school districts in New Jersey. Through this partnership, AppDirect's partner ecosystem can help the channel expand into underserved segments of K–12 and higher education, local government, and healthcare.Available solutions include:. Hosted Voice / UCaaS with customizable tiers. Cybersecurity, including EDR, XDR, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing and firewall services. Flexpoint: Native voice integration for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex. SIP Trunking, POTS, and POTS Replacement. Emergency Notification Systems. Secure connectivity and campus-wide Wi-Fi design“Xtel is committed to helping our partners grow with dependable managed and co-managed technologies that meet today's requirements and scales for tomorrow,” Chirico added.“AppDirect helps us extend that mission with reach, efficiency, and speed.”The partnership is effective immediately. Xtel's services are now available through the AppDirect global marketplace. Partners interested in learning more can connect with the Xtel team directly or explore the portfolio on AppDirect.About Xtel CommunicationsFor over 30 years, Xtel Communications has been a trusted provider of enterprise-grade communications and cybersecurity services. Specializing in voice, secure connectivity, and threat protection, Xtel serves thousands of customers across K–12 education, healthcare, government, and mid-sized businesses. With 99.999 percent core network uptime and industry-leading retention, Xtel delivers fully managed, scalable solutions tailored for compliance and performance. Learn more at xtelAbout AppDirectAppDirect is a B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell, and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors, and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success. For more information, visit appdirect and follow us on LinkedIn.Media ContactXtel Communications...For AppDirect press inquiries, please contact ....

