Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards

Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards


2025-05-30 03:15:40
(MENAFN- Chainwire) George Town, Grand Cayman, May 30th, 2025, Chainwire

Zircuit , the chain where innovation meets security, announced the launch of non-custodial wallet top-ups for Crypto.com Visa Cards. This new integration enables users to seamlessly fund their cards via Zircuit.

Now live in the App, this feature allows users to connect a non-custodial wallet to their Crypto Wallet and transfer ZRC via Zircuit Chain. Users can convert the assets into supported tokens like USDC or ETH as needed to complete the top-up process. This makes it easier than ever to spend crypto wherever Visa is accepted.

How it works:

  • Users connect their non-custodial wallet to the Crypto Wallet in the App via Zircuit Chain.
  • Funds are sent directly from the connected wallet, converted to fiat, and used to top up the Visa Card
  • If needed, assets are auto-converted to supported tokens like USDC or ETH.

Users can visit

About Zircuit

MENAFN30052025007842016840ID1109617411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search