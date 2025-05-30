Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards

Zircuit , the chain where innovation meets security, announced the launch of non-custodial wallet top-ups for Crypto.com Visa Cards. This new integration enables users to seamlessly fund their cards via Zircuit.

Now live in the App, this feature allows users to connect a non-custodial wallet to their Crypto Wallet and transfer ZRC via Zircuit Chain. Users can convert the assets into supported tokens like USDC or ETH as needed to complete the top-up process. This makes it easier than ever to spend crypto wherever Visa is accepted.

How it works:



Users connect their non-custodial wallet to the Crypto Wallet in the App via Zircuit Chain.

Funds are sent directly from the connected wallet, converted to fiat, and used to top up the Visa Card If needed, assets are auto-converted to supported tokens like USDC or ETH.

