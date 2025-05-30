Indigo Told To End Pact With Turkish Airlines

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted IndiGo a final three-month extension to continue using two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, allowing the airline to avoid sudden flight disruptions until August 31. However, IndiGo was directed to end the lease within this period and was warned against seeking any further extensions.

IndiGo currently operates two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft under a damp lease agreement from Turkish Airlines. These planes are used to run direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul. The existing lease was set to expire on May 31, and IndiGo had sought a six-month extension, which was not approved.

The DGCA's decision comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following Turkey's public support for Pakistan after India's recent air strikes on terror camps across the border. This has raised security concerns in India and influenced regulatory decisions regarding aviation partnerships with Turkish entities.

In mid-May, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing“national security interests.” Following this, several online travel portals and associations issued advisories discouraging travel to Turkey.

In its statement, the DGCA said,“IndiGo is currently operating two B777-300ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines, permitted up to May 31, 2025. IndiGo requested an extension of six months, which was not agreed to. However, to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruptions, IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension up to August 31, 2025.”

The extension is conditional on IndiGo's undertaking that it will terminate the damp lease within this period and will not seek further extensions.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline will comply with all government regulations.“Flights between India and Turkey are governed within the bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines,” Elbers told PTI Videos.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu stated that the ministry was consulting IndiGo and security agencies before deciding the way forward regarding the airline's use of Turkish-leased planes.

This regulatory move reflects India's cautious approach to aviation ties with Turkey amidst rising geopolitical strains linked to Turkey's backing of Pakistan, especially after India's recent counter-terror strikes.