Google Photos Update With New Features And Capabilities Of Artificial Intelligence

Google is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Google Photos service with a host of exciting new features and enhancements. To mark the occasion, the company has introduced a revamped image editor and upgraded the app with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities for both Android and iOS devices. While some of these features were previously exclusive to Pixel phones, they are now being rolled out to all users, Azernews reports.

Today, over 1.5 billion people around the world use Google Photos every month. The platform stores more than 9 trillion photos and videos, making it one of the largest personal media archives in the world. In recognition of this milestone and the platform's continued popularity, Google has decided to enhance the service's functionality and bring AI-powered features to a broader audience.

Thanks to the power of neural networks, Google Photos now offers a range of smart editing tools. Users can effortlessly enhance photos, isolate and highlight faces, adjust lighting, and even improve the contrast of skies for more dramatic images. New AI tools also allow for selective editing of individual parts of a photo and the creation of themed video clips from selected pictures.

A fun new sharing option enables users to create albums with QR codes, allowing others to view, comment, or even contribute their own photos. This makes sharing event memories or family albums more interactive and collaborative.

The "Collections" and "Updates" sections have also received notable improvements. In "Collections," users can now explore the new "Places" feature, which maps photos based on where they were taken, and use AI to group images by topic. The "Updates" section introduces fresh types of memories, and users can now hide specific dates, people, or pets they prefer not to revisit - a thoughtful option for those with bittersweet or sensitive moments in their galleries.

New AI-curated“Time Capsule” feature, which surfaces nostalgic images and videos from years past, paired with gentle animations or music, creating a more immersive memory experience.

The redesigned Google Photos app will begin rolling out to Android users via Google Play in June. iOS users can expect to see the updated version later this year.