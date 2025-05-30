Azerbaijan Emerges As Key Partner For Croatia In South Caucasus Region - Ambassador
Speaking at a reception marking Croatia's Statehood Day, Zebić highlighted Croatia's journey since gaining independence in the early 1990s, noting the country's significant progress as a modern democratic state and its recent integration (2023) into the Schengen Area and Eurozone.
“Today, we enjoy all the benefits of the common European market with nearly 500 million people,” he said.
Discussing bilateral ties, Zebić highlighted the solid partnership between the two nations, especially after Croatia threw open the doors of its embassy in Baku back in 2019.
“We are proud that during this time there have been multiple high-level visits from Zagreb to Baku, including the historic first visit of the Croatian prime minister to Azerbaijan last year,” the ambassador said.
Zebić also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fariz Rzayev, for attending the reception as an honorary guest and extended congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on their Independence Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment