Azerbaijan Emerges As Key Partner For Croatia In South Caucasus Region - Ambassador

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is a crucial partner for Croatia in the South Caucasus region, said Branko Zebić, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a reception marking Croatia's Statehood Day, Zebić highlighted Croatia's journey since gaining independence in the early 1990s, noting the country's significant progress as a modern democratic state and its recent integration (2023) into the Schengen Area and Eurozone.

“Today, we enjoy all the benefits of the common European market with nearly 500 million people,” he said.

Discussing bilateral ties, Zebić highlighted the solid partnership between the two nations, especially after Croatia threw open the doors of its embassy in Baku back in 2019.

“We are proud that during this time there have been multiple high-level visits from Zagreb to Baku, including the historic first visit of the Croatian prime minister to Azerbaijan last year,” the ambassador said.

Zebić also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fariz Rzayev, for attending the reception as an honorary guest and extended congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on their Independence Day.