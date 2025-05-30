Interior Minister: Aqaba Port Witnesses Qualitative Shift In Security System, Public Safety

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 30 (Petra)-- Following the installation of the Joint Control and Coordination Center, the security, public safety, and transportation system in the Port of Aqaba are undergoing a qualitative change, according to Interior Minister Mazen Faraya.During his visit to the Aqaba Company for Ports Management and Operation, Friday, Faraya added that "the ports have moved from the traditional phase of operation to international standards through sound planning and networking between the parties involved in handling and factories operating in the southern region, along with the security and oversight agencies." He was joined by Aqaba Governor Khaled Al-Hajjaj and the company's director general, Mahmoud Khalifat.Public safety in the southern region is a primary priority, according to Faraya, who also noted that, in comparison to before the collapse of the chlorine tank in 2022, the port's on-ground implementation of public safety plans has reached 88 percent thus far. Infrastructure-related issues are minimal and have little bearing on public safety or workflow.Faraya underlined that the Joint Control and Coordination Center keeps an eye on all southern factories, businesses, and government agencies. This is a significant national accomplishment that helps factories share knowledge and submit performance and monitoring reports to the appropriate authorities.According to Khalifat, the port administration has made public safety for its staff, port partners, and public property a top priority.He pointed out that while handling at port quays grew by 13 percent, occupational safety and health injuries and accidents considerably dropped by 88 percent when compared to 2023.In order to achieve the port administration's objectives of establishing a safe working environment, Khalifat continued, occupational safety and health is a crucial component. This demonstrates the company's continuous dedication to putting safety protocols and best practices into effect, as well as its unwavering desire to safeguard its employees and operational assets. A key component of the business's plan to attain sustainability is its dedication to safety.