







Wilmington, Delaware, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to gain attention in 2025, and Dogecoin shows renewed momentum, resourceful investors are exploring avenues to potentially earn without significant capital at risk. QFSCOIN offers a platform to potentially earn passive cryptocurrency daily through its cloud mining service. This service removes the need for hardware or upfront investments and provides daily payouts, with the possibility of reaching up to $5,400.

Why Dogecoin and Bitcoin in 2025?

Dogecoin, which began as a meme, has established itself as a digital asset, supported by a strong community and increasing adoption. Alongside Bitcoin's long-term growth prospects, investors are seeking efficient methods to mine both cryptocurrencies, which QFSCOIN facilitates through its automated cloud mining service.

About QFSCOIN

Established in 2019 in the United States, QFSCOIN is presented as a regulated and secure cloud mining platform. Headquartered in Minnesota, the company states it operates professional mining data centers across the U.S., Canada, Norway, and Iceland.

QFSCOIN supports the mining of three main cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE) Litecoin (LTC)

By employing AI-driven mining technology, QFSCOIN suggests users can start earning cryptocurrency from the outset, regardless of their technical background.

Potential for Earnings

QFSCOIN features cloud mining contracts with varying potential returns, with the $10,000 contract offering:



A fixed return of $15,400

A daily return of 9.00% Potential total earnings of $5,400 over six days

This indicates a possibility for users to achieve considerable returns in a relatively short period.

Contract Options