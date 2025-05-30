QSTP XLR8 Demo Day 2025 Propels New Generation Of Qatar's Tech Innovators

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), member of Qatar Foundation, concluded the 15th cycle of its XLR8 program with a Demo Day that showcased Qatar's emerging tech innovators.

Held at QSTP, the event brought together teams who pitched their ideas and prototypes to investors, business leaders, and key players from Qatar's growing tech ecosystem.

After 14 weeks of hands-on mentorship and training, eight teams stepped up to share their innovative solutions tackling real-world challenges across different industries. Palazzi Instruments took home first place with an innovative, lightweight device that measures an athlete's speed - an effective solution coaches can use to boost performance. Ask Sanad came in second, offering an AI-powered platform that helps students across the MENA region navigate the tricky process of choosing the right major and university based on what truly matters to them. Meanwhile, VitalSort AI earned third place by easing the pressure on busy emergency departments, automating claim documentation and coding to cut down delays and errors.

The top three teams will gain access to dedicated office space at QSTP for three months, personalized mentorship, and a strong network of industry experts to support their growth. To further accelerate their progress, each team will also be awarded a MacBook Air laptop.

Hayfa Al Abdulla, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Director at QSTP, emphasised the importance of Demo Day as a milestone for aspiring entrepreneurs. She said,“Every cycle of the XLR8 program brings forward fresh energy and sharper ideas, and the fifteenth cycle was no exception.

The passion, drive, and ingenuity on display today reflect the remarkable potential of Qatar's emerging entrepreneurs and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams, especially the winners, for their achievements. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing a science and tech ecosystem that is rapidly becoming a global destination for innovation with real-world impact.”

The Demo Day also featured a fireside chat,“Breaking Barriers: A Startup's Journey into Uncharted Territory,” with Hamad Hadeed, CEO of Cytomate – the first proactive cybersecurity company in the MENA region and a success story from QSTP's ecosystem.

Commenting on the impact of XLR8 on Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem, Asma Al Jefairi, Head of Digital at Qatar Museums, said:“Programs such as XLR8 play a huge role in the Qatari ecosystem, especially in supporting talent and entrepreneurs to move from concept to execution, and providing them with the right network of mentors and resources. QSTP is a major contributor to partnerships and ecosystem development, helping ensure that there is a pool of tech companies that not only provide unique ideas but also support entities within Qatar in a creative and innovative way. I have used one of QSTP's startups, Monet, in one of my own projects where they helped us digitize around 40 collections at Qatar Museums.”

This collaborative and supportive environment was echoed by the winning team.

Giuliano Franco Palazzi, representing Palazzi Instruments, said:“We are really happy to have gotten first place. The environment at QSTP really helped us; people were always willing to support us, including outside formal hours. We received valuable expert guidance and even people not directly involved in mentoring were happy to share advice and feedback and the kind of support we received made a big difference.”

An expert panel representing Qatar Museums, Finjan, European Business Angels Network, and tech startup Eldhow, evaluated the pitches based on their commercial potential.