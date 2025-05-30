300 Financial Group Highlights Roth IRA Conversions As Key Strategy For Tax-Efficient Retirement Planning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Roth conversions continue to be one of the most underutilized strategies in comprehensive retirement planning," said Deana Jackson, President of 300 Financial Group. "We work closely with clients to determine when and how to implement these conversions in a way that aligns with their income goals, tax situation, and legacy objectives."

A Roth IRA conversion allows individuals to shift funds from a traditional IRA or 401(k) into a Roth IRA by paying taxes on the converted amount upfront. Once inside a Roth, the funds grow tax-free, and qualified withdrawals are also tax-free-making it an appealing option for those anticipating higher tax rates in the future.

300 Financial Group offers personalized Roth conversion strategies that consider key factors such as:



Tax Bracket Management – Ensuring clients don't inadvertently move into a higher tax bracket.

Market Timing – Taking advantage of market downturns to convert assets at lower valuations.

Elimination of RMDs – Helping clients avoid forced distributions that could increase taxable income. Legacy Planning – Using Roth IRAs to pass on assets to heirs tax-free.

"Our team goes beyond the basics," Jackson added. "We integrate Roth conversion planning into a broader financial framework so our clients can retire with more confidence and flexibility."

300 Financial Group encourages pre-retirees and high-income earners to evaluate Roth conversion opportunities before year-end, especially considering potential tax code changes.

About 300 Financial Group

300 Financial Group is a comprehensive financial planning firm dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve long-term financial security. Led by Deana Jackson, the firm specializes in retirement income planning, tax-efficient investment strategies, and legacy preservation.

