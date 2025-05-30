Chery Auto Deploys 98 Forwardx Robots To Automate Final Assembly Line

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Chery Auto installs 98 robots from ForwardX into its final assembly workshop

May 30, 2025 by Mai Tao

Building on its successful collaboration at the Super One Factory, Chery Automobile, one of China's largest brands in the automobile industry, has again partnered with ForwardX Robotics , a vision-based AMR provider, to install 98 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at its Kaifeng Factory's final automobile assembly workshop.

The deployment supports Chery Automobile's broader vision of fully automated automotive manufacturing and digital transformation in the smart mobility era.

Total automation in automotive final assembly

This milestone project enables full-scope intralogistics automation within Chery's automotive final assembly line – from parts warehousing and material delivery to sequencing, line-side replenishment, and the return of empty racks.

The deployment includes:



83 Max AMRs, capable of lifting and transporting full and empty racks for automotive parts. 15 Lynx AMRs, specialized for SPS operations and towing tasks tailored to complex automobile assembly environments.

All AMRs are integrated with the factory's existing Logistics Execution System (LES) and PDA-based material call system to ensure seamless data flow across the automotive production workflow.

How It Works: Smart Intralogistics, Step by Step With intelligent AMRs responding in real time to production demands, each step of Chery's automotive assembly process becomes faster, leaner, and more agile:



Inbound Logistics : AMRs deliver full racks of components to the line upon PDA-triggered requests

Empty Rack Returns : Robots retrieve and return empty racks to designated sorting zones

Sequencing Transfers : Pre-sorted parts are transported to the appropriate stations for just-in-time assembly SPS Support : Lynx AMRs bring empty racks to picking stations, return with loaded racks to the line, and repeat – creating a closed-loop replenishment system

Continuous 24/7 operation with zero downtime

Powered by advanced vision-based navigation, ForwardX AMRs eliminate the need for magnetic tape, QR codes, or fixed track lines. This makes them ideal for dynamic automotive environments where layouts shift and routes evolve frequently.

Operating in parallel lanes, the AMRs support two-way traffic and dynamic task dispatching during peak production.

In particular, Lynx AMRs optimized for narrow aisles and complex workflows, ensures uninterrupted flow between picking stations and the assembly line – minimizing delays and maximizing uptime.

Tangible results for smarter manufacturing

Since going live, Chery Automobile's Kaifeng Factory has achieved measurable improvements in production response times, operational flexibility, and on-site safety.

Nicolas Chee, founder and CEO of ForwardX Robotics, says:“We are proud to support Chery Automobile in driving smart manufacturing forward.

“This deployment highlights our vision-based AMRs' ability to adapt to complex environments and sustain continuous production in high-demand automotive settings.”

A future-ready model for the global automotive industry

Following the landmark 2023 deployment at Chery Automobile's Super One Factory, this Kaifeng project reinforces ForwardX Robotics' role as a trusted automation partner for the long term.

With scalable, intelligent AMR solutions now supporting one of China's premier vehicle production lines, ForwardX continues to power the next generation of smart automotive factories and contributes to Chery's vision of global leadership in intelligent manufacturing.