DEEP Robotics Unveils LYNX M20 Inspection Robot For Complex Industrial Terrain

May 30, 2025 by Mai Tao

DEEP Robotics has unveiled the LYNX M20, a medium-sized wheel-legged robot designed for industrial inspection and emergency operations in unstructured environments.

Combining the terrain agility of legged robots with the speed of wheeled systems, the LYNX M20 aims to modernise inspection tasks in sectors like power distribution, utilities, and urban safety.

Substations, tunnels, and other critical infrastructure often suffer from inefficient, manual inspection routines prone to human error.

LYNX M20 addresses these issues with autonomous navigation, a runtime of 2.5 hours, and a range of 15 km while carrying up to 50 kg of inspection equipment.

Its design features include a front-elbow-rear-knee joint system for bidirectional movement, night-vision support, and the ability to navigate tight 50 cm-wide spaces.

The robot is rated IP66 for dust and water resistance and operates in extreme temperatures from -20°C to 55°C, making it suitable for harsh environments like deserts or freezing substations.

It uses advanced SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) technology with 96-line LiDAR and a wide 360°×90° field of view for precise 3D terrain mapping and real-time obstacle avoidance.

Equipped with dual-spectrum cameras and sensors, LYNX M20 can detect thermal anomalies, gas leaks, and abnormal mechanical sounds, helping maintenance teams quickly identify and respond to faults. It also auto-generates inspection reports, further streamlining operations.

Beyond energy infrastructure, DEEP Robotics envisions wider applications for the LYNX M20 in firefighting, last-mile logistics, and urban management. The company has not released official pricing but cautions against misleading online figures related to earlier models.

The global quadruped robot market is expected to reach 560,000 units and $1.2 billion in value by 2030, with DEEP Robotics positioning the LYNX M20 as a key player in that growth.