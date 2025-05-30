Global Dollar Network Announces USDG Launch On Ink Blockchain From Kraken

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dollar Network (GDN) is proud to announce that Global Dollar (USDG) is now available on the Ink Blockchain. This significant launch marks a key milestone for USDG, as availability on Ink is bringing the next generation of stablecoins to a vibrant and innovative platform.

The availability of USDG on Ink provides users and developers a stable asset for transactions, liquidity provision and interactions with a wide array of DeFi applications, all while leveraging USDG's inherent stability and utility.

Issued by Paxos, USDG was built with distinct features to serve demanding onchain environments like Ink:



Fully backed 1:1: Global Dollar (USDG) is a single-currency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. USDG is fully redeemable from Paxos on a one-to-one basis for US dollars.

Trusted and transparent: Paxos publishes monthly reserve reports for all Paxos-issued stablecoins, including USDG, to ensure full transparency and reliability of financial data.

USDG powers Global Dollar Network: GDN is the world's fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. Powerful integration: USDG is designed for deep integration, offering native performance on Ink while maintaining its Ethereum compatibility for broader accessibility. USDG is also available on Solana.

"The launch of USDG on Ink furthers the mission of Global Dollar Network and benefits the stablecoin ecosystem at large," said Sergio Mello, Head of Stablecoins at Anchorage Digital on behalf of Global Dollar Network. "By integrating USDG with Ink, we are empowering users to confidently navigate and participate in the exciting opportunities within DeFi, backed by the reliability of USDG and the trusted environment of Kraken."

"Stablecoins are evolving fast, and it's crucial for ecosystems to keep pace with demand for emerging options that are growing rapidly," said Andrew Koller, Founder of Ink. "USDG on Ink expands the freedom of choice and flexibility for anyone to move value with confidence."

For more information about Global Dollar Network and how to join, visit globaldollar.

About Global Dollar Network

Global Dollar Network (GDN) is an open, distributed network of leading enterprises working to accelerate stablecoin adoption worldwide. Powered by Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore, GDN offers a transparent and equitable economic model that rewards partners for their contributions. Founded by Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Galaxy Digital, Kraken, Nuvei, Paxos and Robinhood, GDN is revolutionizing the financial system by making it more accessible and efficient for all.

