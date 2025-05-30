Varun Dhawan Wraps Up The Scotland Schedule Of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Sharing the professional update on social media, Varun penned, "It's a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home."
Varun's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 'co-star Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Sunny Sanskari is needed back in the bay asap pls."
Additionally, Arjun Kapoor penned in the comment section, "Ramesh ji !!! The hypebeast..."
The post also included some fun moments of the "Badlapur' actor in Scotland with his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.
The title“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” is inspired by the song“Ishq Sona Hai” from“Biwi No.1." starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The 1999 drama was helmed by David Dhawan, who is also directing Varun's next.
Although, not much has been disclosed regarding the plot, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is reported to have the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.
Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the release date for“Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has not been revealed till now.
Over and above this, Varun will once again be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi in Shashank Khaitan's“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari."
These two were earlier paired on-screen in the 2023 romantic entertainer, "Bawaal".
Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha are also a part of the project's pivotal cast.
Furthermore, Varun has also been roped in to play Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in "Border 2", which is being made under the direction of Anurag Singh. He will be co-starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the highly-anticipated sequel.
